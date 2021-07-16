Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

9:30 AM

TCS to help Malaysia in building a digital economy

India’s tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. is working closely with the Malaysian government to help that country develop a digital economy by offering training for the creation of more digital jobs.

Earlier this year, Malaysia unveiled the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) with an objective to enhance digitalisation, improve digital infrastructure and build a more trusted and secure digital environment, in addition to targeting the development of 20,000 cybersecurity knowledge workers and 30,000 data professionals in that country by 2025.

“We are working closely with Malaysian government agencies to create more digital jobs for the country. TCS is supporting national efforts to fill the digital skills gap and create well-paying jobs in the technology sector for Malaysian youths,” Jeevan Rajoo, Country Head, TCS Malaysia, said in a post.