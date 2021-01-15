Business Live: Stocks drop in early trade; IMF backs Centre's farm laws

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a negative note, witnessing a correction amid the record rally.

10:30 AM

Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agriculture reforms in India:IMF

The IMF backs the farm bills.

PTI reports: "The IMF believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, but a social safety net is needed to protect those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to the new system, a spokesperson of the global lender said here.

Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the new measures will reduce the role of the middlemen and enhance efficiency.

"We believe the farm bills do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India," Rice said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.

"The measures will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow farmers to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middlemen, enhance efficiency and support rural growth," he said.

"However, it is crucial that the social safety net adequately protects those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to this new system," the spokesperson said responding to a question on the ongoing protests by farmers against the laws in India.

This can be done by ensuring that the job market accommodates those that are impacted by the reforms, he said.

And of course, the growth benefits of these reforms will depend, critically, on the effectiveness and the timing of their implementation, so need to pay attention to those issues as well with the reform," Rice said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates."

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 14,550

A slight correction in stocks.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking losses in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS amid weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 246.16 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 49,338.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 67.65 points or 0.46 per cent to 14,527.95 in opening deals.

Profit-booking at higher levels is keeping benchmark indices volatile, traders said.

UltraTech Cement was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech and TCS.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Titan, Nestle India and ONGC were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended at its new lifetime high of 49,584.16, up 91.84 points or 0.19 per cent, and Nifty rose 30.75 points or 0.21 per cent to finish at a record 14,595.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,076.62 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities do not look to be encouraging at the moment.

"While the underlying strength of the market remains intact, it appears to be a bit tiring from the last couple of days and may see some amount of pullback in coming days.

"However, announcement of higher fiscal stimulus in the US and soft stance of global central bankers about their monetary policies along with a weak dollar will continue to attract FPIs to Indian equities," he said.

US markets ended with modest correction in the final hour of trade ahead of the announcement of the coronavirus relief plan by President-elect Joe Biden.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were in the red, while Hong Kong was trading in the positive zone.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.32 per cent lower at USD 56.24 per barrel."

9:30 AM

India’s medium-term growth to slow to around 6.5% after initial rebound: Fitch

The Indian economy will suffer lasting damage from the coronavirus crisis and after an initial strong rebound in FY22 (fiscal year ending March 2022) growth will slow to around 6.5% a year over FY23-FY26, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

“A combination of supply-side scarring and demand-side constraints — such as the weak state of the financial sector — will keep the level of GDP well below its pre-pandemic path,” it said in commentary on the Indian economy.

Fitch said India's coronavirus-induced recession has been among the most severe in the world, amid a stringent lockdown and limited direct fiscal support.

The economy is now in a recovery phase that will be further supported by the rollout of vaccines in the next months.