Business Live: Disinvestment proceeds to be used for creating infrastructure for country, says FM

10:15 AM

Sensex rallies over 400 points; Nifty above 11,800

Market benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in morning session on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC amid firm global cues.

Reclaiming the 40,000 mark, the 30-share BSE index was trading 438.16 points or 1.10 per cent higher at 40,310.47.

Similarly, the broader NSE advanced 120.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,828.05.

In the previous session, Sensex rose 136.78 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 39,872.31, and Nifty gained 46.05 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 11,707.90.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,200.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,286.63 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank,

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Nestle India and Asian Paints were trading in the red.

According to analysts, market finding some ground after a disappointing Union Budget. Besides, manufacturing activity hitting an eight-year high eased investor concerns over economic recovery.

Further, positive opening of other Asian stocks too buoyed domestic benchmarks, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.51 per cent to USD 54.73 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 71.20 against the US dollar in morning session. PTI

10:00 AM

RBI seen holding rates, retaining dovish stance

India's central bank is likely to keep monetary policy accommodative without cutting interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, economists said, as inflation is above target and the economy has shown possible signs of recovery from its worst slowdown in more than a decade.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut rates by 135 basis points over five straight meetings last year, before surprising markets in December by holding the policy repo steady at 5.15% due to growing concerns over inflation.

A Reuters poll of economists, conducted before the federal budget on Feb. 1, showed the central bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged until at least October, when it is seen resuming its easing path.

The RBI is now forecast to next cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.90% in the October-December quarter, though some analysts reckon the central bank will keep rates on hold for longer.

“Right now inflation is the main concern. We expect RBI to hold rates on Thursday and see them pausing in April as well,” said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

“I think the stance will remain accommodative and MPC will keep the option of one more rate cut open,” he added.

Data released after the MPC's December meeting fuelled even more concern as annual retail inflation surged to 7.35% in December, mainly driven by food prices, its highest level in more than five years.

The RBI is mandated to keep the headline inflation rate within the broad range of 2%-6% while it targets medium term inflation at 4% levels.

Economists had previously drawn comfort from subdued core inflation, a figure they estimate for themselves as it is not given by the statistics department. Five economists spoken to immediately after the release of the December inflation data had put core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, in a range or 3.7% to 4.2%.

But the government's economic survey, released on the eve of the budget, suggested they should pay most heed to the headline inflation figure.

“There is convergence of headline inflation towards core inflation,” the survey noted. “Owing to the large weightage of food and fuel in the consumption basket of consumers in India and the fact that demand-side pressures and not just supply side factors are important for food and fuel inflation, focus on headline inflation for monetary policy decisions may be warranted”.

Radhika Rao, economist with DBS Bank in Singapore, expected the policy rate to stay unchanged this year.

“Given the supply-driven nature of the price spurt and likelihood of a gradual pullback over the next two quarters, we expect the RBI to retain an accommodative stance while keeping rates on hold,” Rao said.

“Transmission of last year's cuts remains central to the policy direction, with directed special OMOs (open market operations) undertaken to temper the longer tenor bond yields.” Reuters

9:30 AM

Disinvestment proceeds to be used for creating infra for country: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the money raised through disinvestment will be used to develop infrastructure, which will have multiplier effect on the economy and not bridging revenue deficit.

The government set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore for the next financial year, which includes selling stake in BPCL and insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

“We are showing clearly where each monies being raised will go. So, it’s not being raised to fill certain hole in the Consolidated Fund of India. The money being raised from disinvestment will go towards infrastructure.

“We are showing the direction. We are telling you where the money is going to be spent so that you can plan your investments and your investments and your expansion well in alignment with what government does... you will facilitate the government and we will equally facilitate the private sector,” she said while addressing industry chamber Ficci here.

Citing an example, she said import of those medical equipment which are not made in India will come at a duty, but duty collected will be utilised to fund creating medical infrastructure in aspirational districts where there are not good hospitals.

She said when the government puts money infrastructure, it has cascading effect and give rise to economic activity.

On criticism of the government selling family silver through disinvestment, she said the money is not going to bridge revenue deficit but for creating infrastructure which has multiplier effect on the economy.

”...money is not going to as fancy as revenue expenditure but going for creating infrastructure for the country which would probably have lot more multiplier effect in terms of economic activity than to keep an inefficient public sector largely. There are some efficient one also that are put on the block,” she said.

Recalling the past experience of government fiscal expansion during the global economic crisis, the Finance Minister said the government has learnt from the past experience and decided not to go on the splurge to boost economy.

“If I have to spend that kind of money, yes we are willing to do but we are clearly saying that we shall not repeat the mistakes of splurging whereas the money spent now with clear intention of asset creation, public asset creation...,” she said. PTI