Businesses face digital ceiling in their transformation progress: Infosys’ study

Businesses globally face a “digital ceiling” when it comes to digital transformation, according to new research from Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), the thought leadership and research arm of the tech major.

The study, Infosys Digital Radar 2020, has assessed the digital transformation efforts of companies on a Digital Maturity Index and found year-over-year progress in basic areas, such as digital initiatives to improve a company’s efficiency.

However, most companies come up against a “digital ceiling” when trying to achieve the most advanced levels of maturity, as per the study.

Companies knew how to achieve moderate transformation success, with an 18% increase in companies progressing this year from the lowest tier of Watchers to the middle Explorer tier. However, Explorers struggled to move into the top Visionary cluster, with the top tier remaining the same, indicating a “digital ceiling” to transformation efforts, found the study.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys said: “We’ve seen enterprises successfully employ emerging technologies to optimise productivity and efficiency, but struggle at the next stage of digital maturity. Faster, better, and cheaper technology alone will not provide the improvements enterprises need. Our research has shown that companies which can keep pace with digital transformation are those that design digital initiatives to improve customer experiences and empower their employees, differentiating themselves and propelling their business to the most advanced levels of progress.”

The report, which surveyed over 1,000 executives globally, ranked the most digitally advanced companies as “Visionaries”, followed by “Explorers” and then “Watchers.”

As per the survey, the Visionary cluster remains unchanged despite companies reporting fewer barriers to digital transformation than last year. Human, rather than technological, barriers are now the most persistent, with the two of the top hurdles being the lack of talent or skills (34%) and a risk-averse corporate culture (35%).

The research demonstrates that top performers break through the digital ceiling because they think differently.

Firstly, successful companies focus strongly on people, using digital transformation to make improvements centred on customers and employees.

Most companies (68%) across the spectrum stated operational efficiency and increased productivity as a main transformation objective. But successful companies in the Visionary cluster are particularly motivated to make improvements for their employees. Nearly half of Visionaries describe “empowering employees” as a major business objective for transformation, compared with less than one third of Explorers and less than one fifth of Watchers.