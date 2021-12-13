Business news live | Asian shares rise

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares rise

Asian shares rose as investors seemed confident markets can weather whatever comes from several important central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, after bouncing 1.7% last week. In Japan, Nikkei rose 0.91% while Topix gained 0.37%. Chinese stocks added 1.4% to last week’s 3.1% jump. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.61% higher.

In U.S., S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.4%.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)