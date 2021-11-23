Business news live: Oil falls on expectation that countries will tap emergency crude reserves

LatentView Analytics lists on stock exchanges today. The Indian benchmark equity indices fell nearly 2% on Monday after a series of unfavourable news during the weekend. Paytm extended losses for the second day after making a weak debut last week while Reliance fell on the announcement that it would re-evaluate the deal with Saudi Arabia's Aramco.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls on expectation that countries will tap emergency crude reserves

Oil prices fell on growing talk that the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases rise in Europe.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.6%, to $76.32 a barrel and Brent crude futures fell 0.4%, to $79.40 a barrel.

The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to loan oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the same will be coordinated with other countries.

---- Edited by John Xavier

