Business news live: Asian markets update | Sensex rises

Google owner Alphabet Inc. and software major Microsoft reported their September ending quarterly earnings results. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter. Alphabet's overall sales jumped to $65.1 billion, above the average estimate of $63.3 billion among analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company.

Microsoft’s revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment, which includes Azure, rose 31% to $17 billion. Demand for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon's AWS and Google Cloud has surged since last year as the pandemic pushed more activity online.

In other development, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma is said to touring research institutes in Europe to pursue his interests in agriculture technology. The embattled billionaire was seen at research facilities in Netherlands, according to a SCMP report.

At the International Monetary Fund, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva defended the fund's actions in changing language on Brazil's climate risks as part of an economic assessment after nearly 200 IMF staff demanded answers on the topic.

The petition asked whether Georgieva or her office acted to "order, ask or advise staff to remove specific language related to climate change" from Brazil's annual Article IV staff report before it was sent to the IMF board and after objections from Brazil's representative on the board.

In India, the Union government on Tuesday said it has issued 202 notices to e-commerce players for incorrect declaration of 'country of origin' on products on their platforms in the last one year. The country’s Finance Ministry has hiked Dearness Allowance for central government employees to 31% of the basic pay from 28% with effect from July 1, 2021. – John Xavier

9:30 A.M.

Asian markets update | Sensex rises

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher today amid mixed global cues. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex was up 0.27% at 61518.31 and the Nifty was up 0.21% at 18306.30.

Tech shares slipped as investors expect inflation to prompt interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%. Strong earnings had earlier propelled Wall Street indexes to fresh records and U.S. stock futures were flat in early trade.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls in rising inventories

Oil prices fell after an unexpected rise in fuel inventories and crude oil stockpiles in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22 over the expected 1.9 million-barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

