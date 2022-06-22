Business Matters | Why are so many IT employees quitting?

K. Bharat Kumar June 22, 2022 20:54 IST

A video explaining why Indian IT services industry going through a phase of high attrition and how long will it last

The Indian IT services industry is again going through a phase of high attrition, that is, employees voluntarily leaving their employers. Take Infosys and TCS, for example. At the end of the March quarter, TCS’s voluntary attrition on a trailing 12 months’ basis for IT services was 17.4% vs 7.2% a year earlier. Infosys’s was 27.7%. Compare this with 10.9% in March 2021. That is, for every 100 employees, if only 11 of them walked away in March 2021, merely a year later, 28 are quitting. Theoretically, in slightly less than 4 years, you will have a completely different set of faces manning the company. Why is this a problem? How long will this last?



