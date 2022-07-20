Business Matters | Settling foreign trade payments in rupees: How does it help India?

K. Bharat Kumar July 20, 2022 20:52 IST

A video explaining the RBI’s new circular on Special Vostro Accounts and why it may interest Russia when it comes to trading with India

Early last week, the Reserve Bank of India put in place a system to allow international trade and payment settlements in Indian rupees. Indian traders undertaking imports via this mechanism shall make payments in rupees which shall be credited into the Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. Indian exporters shipping goods and services under this mechanism, shall be paid export proceeds in rupees from the balances in the designated Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. Why is this development interesting? Which countries may be interested in using this facility? How does it help India?



