Business

Business Matters | Settling foreign trade payments in rupees: How does it help India?

Early last week, the Reserve Bank of India put in place a system to allow international trade and payment settlements in Indian rupees. 

Indian traders undertaking imports via this mechanism shall make payments in rupees which shall be credited into the Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. Indian exporters shipping goods and services under this mechanism, shall be paid export proceeds in rupees from the balances in the designated Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. 

Why is this development interesting? Which countries may be interested in using this facility? How does it help India? 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 8:54:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/business-matters-settling-foreign-trade-payments-in-rupees-how-does-it-help-india/article65663312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY