Business Live: Sensex surges over 400 points in early trade; RIL hits fresh peak

The benchmark stock indices have started the week with a strong rally on the back of gains in the index heavyweight Reliance.

10:20 AM

Don’t assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions

In a big to nudge banks to lend under the emergency credit line scheme announced by the government, the RBI has brought in some crucial rule changes.

PTI reports: "The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero per cent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government in May introduced the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for providing 100 per cent guarantee coverage for additional working capital term loans (in case of banks and financial institutions) and additional term loans (in case of NBFCs) up to 20 per cent of their entire outstanding credit up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, 2020.

The credit facility is guaranteed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC).

“As credit facilities extended under the scheme guaranteed by NCGTC are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of India, it has been decided that Member Lending Institutions shall assign zero percent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under this scheme to the extent of guarantee coverage,” the RBI said in a notification.

Lending institutions include, banks, eligible NBFCs and HFCs, and All India Financial Institutions (SIDBI, NHB, NABARD, EXIM Bank).

In a separate release, the RBI said the central government has re-nominated Natarajan Chandrasekaran as a part-time non-official Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of two years beyond March 3, 2020, or until further orders."

10:00 AM

Sensex surges over 400 points in early trade; RIL hits fresh peak

A great start to the day for the benchmark stock indices.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 400 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC, amid positive global cues and foreign fund inflow.

After touching a high of 35,170.08 in early trade, the 30-share index was trading 421.66 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 35,153.39.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 122.95 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 10,367.35.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the pack, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries jumped over 2 per cent, trading at its record high of Rs 1,804.10.

On the other hand, TCS, ONGC, M&M and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 523.68 points, or 1.53 per cent, higher at 34,731.73, and the broader Nifty surged 152.75 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 10,244.40.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,237 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, besides stock-specific action, fresh foreign fund inflows buoyed market sentiment here.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in early deals, while those in Hong Kong were in the red.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.02 per cent to USD 42.20 per barrel."

-Australia, China stocks ⬆

-Australian dollar ⬆

-Oil ⬆ to $39.94 a barrel

9:40 AM

Are stock specific SIPs better, or SIPs in MFs?

With the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route taking off for mutual funds, stock brokers are now offering SIPs for direct equity investments as well that allow you to dribble equal monthly sums into a stock of your choosing over several years. This strategy, many folks believe, helps retail investors build up sizeable positions in quality stocks that can turn huge wealth creators in future. But stock SIPs, for retail investors, are not as hot an idea as mutual fund SIPs. Before you sign up for them, here are some things to be aware of.

When plugging stock SIPs as a wealth creation tool, you are often provided examples of X or Y stock that transformed an investment of a few thousands into a few lakhs over a relatively short time frame. For instance, had you done a SIP of just ₹5,000 a month in the Hindustan Unilever stock over the last five years, you’d be sitting on shares worth ₹5.1 lakh today, against an investment of ₹3 lakh. But such examples tend to be coloured by survivorship bias. When showcasing the SIP route for stocks, intermediaries often pick companies that survived and delivered a hefty return over the last 5 or 10 years.