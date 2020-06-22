Biocon, DKSH collaborate to commercialise seven generic formulations in Singapore, Thailand

Biocon’s subsidiary, Biocon Pharma Limited, and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, signed an agreement under which DKSH will sell and distribute seven of Biocon Pharma’s generic formulations in Singapore and Thailand.

DKSH will gain an exclusive licence to register and commercialise the seven generic formulations from various therapeutic areas like diabetology, cardiology, oncology and immunology, which will be sold under Biocon’s brand in Singapore and Thailand. DKSH will manage marketing and sales as well as logistics for Biocon Pharma, helping drive sales through its capabilities and strengths in the medical and pharmacy channels.

Siddharth Mittal, CEO and managing director of Biocon, said: “This collaboration will enable us to address the growing needs of patients for affordable access to high-quality generics for chronic diseases and expand our commercial footprint in this region. Our generic formulations pipeline comprises of difficult-to-make, complex molecules and leverages our strong track record of quality and reliability of supplies to our patients and customers.”