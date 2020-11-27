Burger King India IPO to raise upto Rs 810 crore

Business

Burger King India IPO to raise up to ₹810 crore

Burger King India Ltd., which runs a quick-service restaurant chain, said it would open its initial public offering (IPO) for bids on December 2 at a price band of ₹59-₹60 apiece. The firm aims to raise up to ₹810 crore at the upper band.

The IPO closes on December 4.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹450 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 60,000,000 equity shares by promoting selling shareholder QSR Asia Pte aggregating ₹360 crore at the upper band. Bids can be made for a minimum of 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter, the company The proceeds will be used for opening new company-owned restaurants and general corporate purposes.

