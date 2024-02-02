Viewpoint | Interim Budget 2024

Here’s how the top brass of industries view the Interim Union Budget from their perspective.
February 02, 2024 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST
Here’s how the top brass of industries view the Interim Union Budget from their perspective.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE