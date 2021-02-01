Union Budget: ₹ 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

The defence budget, including outlay for payment of pensions, was increased to ₹ 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 as against last year's ₹ 4.71 lakh crore.

Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at ₹ 3.62 lakh crore.

Out of total allocation, ₹ 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was ₹ 1.13 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at ₹ 3.37 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure included ₹ 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions.