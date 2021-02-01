Budget 2021

Union Budget: ₹ 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The defence budget, including outlay for payment of pensions, was increased to ₹ 4.78 lakh crore for 2021-22 as against last year's ₹ 4.71 lakh crore.

Excluding the pension outgo, the allocation in the Union Budget for the armed forces stands at ₹ 3.62 lakh crore.

Out of total allocation, ₹ 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was ₹ 1.13 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at ₹ 3.37 lakh crore.

The total revenue expenditure included ₹ 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions.

Related Topics
Union Budget
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 3:46:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-478-lakh-crore-allocated-for-defence/article33716866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY