Union Budget 2023 | Political reactions live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, following which reactions across political parties have come in

February 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on February 1, for the year 2023-24. This is the third consecutive year that a paperless budget was presented. While India’s economic growth is estimated at 6-6.8%, the fastest-growing economy is projected to expand by 7% in the current fiscal year.

Here are the reactions from parties, and leaders from across the political spectrum.