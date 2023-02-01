HamberMenu
Union Budget 2023 | Political reactions live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, following which reactions across political parties have come in

February 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2023.

India's Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on February 1, for the year 2023-24. This is the third consecutive year that a paperless budget was presented. While India’s economic growth is estimated at 6-6.8%, the fastest-growing economy is projected to expand by 7% in the current fiscal year.

Here are the reactions from parties, and leaders from across the political spectrum.

  • February 01, 2023 13:34
    Budget lays foundation for transforming India into technology-driven, knowledge-based economy: Pradhan

    Giving boost to education, skill development and job creation, the Union Budget lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

    “Giving a boost to education, skill dev, entrepreneurship, R&D, digital infrastructure, green growth & job creation, #AmritKaalBudget draws a meticulous blueprint for India@100 and lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven knowledge-based economy,” Mr. Pradhan tweeted.

    “...a brilliant, people-centric and growth-stimulating #AmritKaalBudget that includes everyone, empowers poor & middle class, that reaches the last mile and that brings cheer to all,” Mr. Pradhan said.

  • February 01, 2023 13:27
    Not just a budget but a gazette of country’s inclusive development: Naqvi

    Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the Union budget, saying it has beaten the global economic slowdown and the “Bharat bashing brigade’s propaganda”.

    “The Union budget 2023-24 has beaten the global economic slowdown and the Bharat bashing brigade’s propaganda, and is committed to the country’s inclusive development. This is not just a budget, but a gazette of the country’s inclusive development and empowerment,” Mr. Naqvi said. The former Union Minister also said it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s far-sighted leadership that the country’s economy has not been affected despite challenges.

    (With inputs from Agencies)
