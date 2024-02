February 01, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST

While maintaining the status quo with respect to direct and indirect taxes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the interim Budget presentation on Thursday, proposed to withdraw small, non-reconciled, and disputed direct tax demands.

Although the interim Budget for 2024-25 did not propose any changes in existing taxation, start-ups are offered certain tax benefits by way of extension of exemptions. Take a look at The Hindu’s reports.