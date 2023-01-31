January 31, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The central and State governments incurred an expenditure of ₹21.3 lakh crore on social services sectors — 8.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — during the financial year 2022-23, according to the annual Economy Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31.

In 2021-22, the combined expenditure on social services increased to 8.6% of the GDP from 8.3% in 2020-21. The spending was later reduced to 8.2%.

“The social services expenditure witnessed an increase of 8.4% in FY21 over FY20 and another 31.4% increase in FY22 over FY21, being the pandemic years, which required enhanced outlay, especially in health and education sectors. While the social sector expenditure outlay of the Centre and State governments was 9.15 lakh crore in 2015-16, it has increased steadily to stand at 21.3 lakh crore in FY23 (budget estimate, or BE),” the survey says.

As per the survey, the government allocated 2.9% of the total GDP for education, 2.1% for health and 3.2% for others in 2022-23. Other social sectors taken into account in the survey include water supply and sanitation, housing, urban development, welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, labour and labour welfare, social security and welfare, nutrition, and relief on account of natural calamities.

Expenditure on healthcare

The survey shows that the share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services increased from 21% in FY19 to 26% in FY23. The budgeted expenditure of Central and State governments on the sector reached 2.1% of GDP in FY23 — a decline of 0.1% in FY22.

“The 15th Finance Commission, in its report, had recommended that public health expenditure of Union and States together should be increased in a progressive manner to reach 2.5% of GDP by 2025. In keeping with this objective, Central and State Governments’ budgeted expenditure on the health sector reached 2.1% of GDP in FY23 (BE) and 2.2% in FY22 (revised estimate, or RE), against 1.6 per cent in FY21,” the survey says.

It adds that the government’s share in the total health expenditure increased from 28.6% in FY 2014 to 40.6% in 2019 with a significant decline in out-of-pocket expenditure. The social security expenditure on health, which includes health insurance programme, government-financed health insurance schemes and medical reimbursements made to government employees, increased from 6% in FY14 to 9.6% in FY19.

Recovery of the labour market

The survey says “broad-based improvement” has been observed in employment indicators in data covering both the supply side and demand side of the labour market. It adds that labour markets have recovered beyond pre-COVID levels in both urban and rural areas. The survey shows that unemployment rates have fallen from 5.8% in 2018-19 to 4.2% in 2020-21. As per the survey, there has been a rise in the female labour force participation rate in rural areas from 19.7% in 2018-19 to 27.7% in 2020-21.

“More recent urban employment data shows progress beyond pre-pandemic levels as the unemployment rate declined from 8.3 per cent in July-September 2019 to 7.2 per cent in July-September 2022,” the survey says.

The survey says that the net addition to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll is moving upward, with the majority share coming from the youth. “Employment in nine major sectors has increased by 10 lakh over the year 2021-22 as per Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). Employment in the organised manufacturing sector has also been rising over the years, as per the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2019-20 data. The survey attributes the increase in employment levels to steps taken to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on businesses and the provision of jobs through targeted schemes.”

Improvement in school enrolment

The financial year 2022 witnessed an improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER) in schools and an in gender parity, according to the survey.

“GER in the primary enrolment in Classes 1 to 5 as a percentage of the population in age 6 to 10 years - for girls as well as boys have improved in FY22. This improvement has reversed the declining trends between FY17 and FY19. GER in Upper- Primary (enrolment in Classes 6 to 8 as a per cent of the population in age 11-13 years), which was stagnant between FY17 and FY19, improved in FY22. In corresponding age groups in primary and upper-primary levels, girls’ GER is better than boys,” the Economic Survey states.

GER is defined as total enrolment in a particular level of school education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the eligible official school-age population corresponding to the same level of education in a given academic year.

The total enrolment of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in FY22 improved to 22.7 lakh from 21.9 lakh in FY21. The survey further adds that basic infrastructure facilities in schools — in terms of the number of recognised schools and teachers’ availability — improved in FY22.

Over 75 crore bank accounts linked with Aadhaar

On Aadhaar enrolments, which is defined as an “essential tool for social delivery by the State”, the Economic Survey states that 135.2 crore Aadhaar enrollments have been generated so far. More than 75 crore residents have linked their Aadhaar with ration cards, while 27.9 crore people have linked their Aadhaar with cooking gas connections for LPG subsidy. Over 75 crore bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar and more than 1,500 crore transactions have taken place via Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AePS), the survey adds.

The road ahead

The survey states that the losses in the social sector due to the pandemic have “largely been recouped, powered by prompt policymaking”.

On the road ahead, it adds, “Going forward with the vision of ‘Minimum Government; Maximum Governance’, further developments will hold the key to attaining more equitable economic growth. Evident ones include stepping up learning outcomes through digital and teaching interventions in schools, enhancing the role of community workers in healthcare, pushing SHGs through better product design and upscaling enterprises. Further, channelising women’s economic potential through ecosystem services such as affordable market alternatives for care work, safe transportation and lodging, and long-term counselling support, can help capitalise the gender dividend for the country’s future economic and social development.”