Daily Quiz | On Union Budget

1 / 6 | Morarji Desai has presented the highest number of budgets. How many? After Desai's resignation, the then Prime Minister of India took over the Ministry of Finance. This person broke the glass ceiling by achieving a feat. Name the Prime Minister and the achievement.

Answer : 10 Budgets, Indira Gandhi, she became the first woman to hold the post of the Finance Minister

2 / 6 | He was an Indian civil servant who played a major role in issues related to internal and national security in the first years after independence. He served as the Finance Minister from 1977 to 1979. He presented the shortest budget speech for the interim budget of 1977. Identify the Minister.

Answer : Hirubhai M. Patel; 800 words

3 / 6 | Until 1999, the Budget was presented at a different time. When was it? Which Finance Minister first changed this tradition by presenting it at 11 am?

Answer : 5 p.m., Yashwant Sinha

4 / 6 | This budget was presented every year a few days before the Union Budget, till 2016. The Modi government on September 21, 2016, approved the merger of this budget and general budgets for next year, ending a 92-year-old practice. Which budget was this? Who presented this budget for the last time?

Answer : Rail Budget, Suresh Prabhu

5 / 6 | The printing of budget documents start roughly one week ahead of presenting in Parliament with another customary ceremony. What is the ceremony called? Who serves the dish?

Answer : Halwa ceremony, the Finance Minister