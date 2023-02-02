HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Union Budget
Premium

The Union Budget is presented on February 1, so that it could be materialized before the beginning of the new financial year. Here is a quiz on the budget

February 02, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget papers, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Morarji Desai has presented the highest number of budgets. How many? After Desai’s resignation, the then Prime Minister of India took over the Ministry of Finance. This person broke the glass ceiling by achieving a feat. Name the Prime Minister and the achievement.

Answer : 10 Budgets, Indira Gandhi, she became the first woman to hold the post of the Finance Minister
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / Union Budget / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.