Budget 2023 | 19.6% increase in allocation to MoAYUSH

February 01, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ministry of AYUSH (MoAYUSH) has received a nominal increase of 19.6% in the 2022-23 Union Budget, a sum of ₹3,647.5 crore versus the previous Budget estimate of ₹3,050.

This is far higher than the Ministry’s previous hike of 2.6%.

The MoAYUSH is responsible for promoting education and research in Indian systems of medicine (Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

Central sector schemes under the Ministry have received ₹185.44 crore, down from ₹306.98 in the previous term. The bulk of the cuts was for financial assistance to hospitals, to promote medical tourism, and to promote “international cooperation”.

The Institute for Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, which was set up to popularise Ayurveda and also offers degree courses, has had its allocation nearly doubled, to ₹150.13 crore.

Autonomous bodies under the Ministry, including the Central Councils for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) have received trivial hikes.