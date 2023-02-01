ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | 19.6% increase in allocation to MoAYUSH

February 01, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Central sector schemes under the Ministry have received ₹185.44 crore, down from ₹306.98 in the previous term

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of AYUSH (MoAYUSH) has received a nominal increase of 19.6% in the 2022-23 Union Budget, a sum of ₹3,647.5 crore versus the previous Budget estimate of ₹3,050.

This is far higher than the Ministry’s previous hike of 2.6%.

The MoAYUSH is responsible for promoting education and research in Indian systems of medicine (Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Track Budget 2023 latest updates here

Central sector schemes under the Ministry have received ₹185.44 crore, down from ₹306.98 in the previous term. The bulk of the cuts was for financial assistance to hospitals, to promote medical tourism, and to promote “international cooperation”.

The Institute for Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, which was set up to popularise Ayurveda and also offers degree courses, has had its allocation nearly doubled, to ₹150.13 crore.

Autonomous bodies under the Ministry, including the Central Councils for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) have received trivial hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US