Union Budget 2022 | Ayush Ministry receives ₹3,050 crore in Budget

Four-fold increase in seven years: govt.

Cost-effective Ayush services under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) received a major boost in the Budget, the government said in a release.

“The total allocation to Ayush Ministry in the past 7 years increased over four times from ₹691 crore to ₹3,050 crore [in the current Budget],” it noted. The allocation of ₹800 crore for NAM will help to upgrade hospitals and dispensaries, support cultivation of medicinal plants and in other areas, including increase in export of value-added items of medicinal plants.