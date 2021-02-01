Budget 2021: Fiscal deficit for FY21 pegged at 9.5%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the fiscal deficit for FY21 was pegged at 9.5% of the GDP. This is compared to 3.5% pegged in the previous year’s Budget.
She said, “At the beginning of this financial year, the pandemic resulted in weak revenue inflow. Unlike many other countries, we opted for a series of medium-size packages during the pandemic so that we could calibrate our response as per the situation. Once the health situation stabilised, we switched to providing a demand push.”
She added that the deficit was funded through government borrowings, multilateral funds and short-term borrowings. “We need another ₹80,000 crore for which we will approach the market in the next two months,” Ms. Sitharaman said.
“For 2021-22, we are estimating a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP. The gross borrowing from the market next year is expected to be ₹12 lakh crore,” she said. “We hope to achieve consolidation of debt by increasing buoyancy of tax revenues and increased receipts from asset monetisation,” she added.
Ms. Sitharaman said, “We know that the FRBM Act [Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act] mandates a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP by March 31, 2021. But the circumstances of the pandemic have necessitated a deviation for which we are laying a statement in the Parliament. I will be introducing amendments to the FRBM Act.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath