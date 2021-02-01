Budget 2021: Finance Minister proposes to set up a Central university in Leh

For accessible higher education in Ladakh, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget presentation on Monday proposed to set up a Central university in Leh.
Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) which has had good reception, she announced that 15,000 additional schools across the country would be qualitatively strengthened to include all components of the policy.
The Minister added that 100 new Sainik Schools would be set up and 750 Eklavya Schools would come up in tribal areas in partnership with NGOs, tribal schools, and States.
A higher education commission would be set up which would be an umbrella body for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding. Citing the example of Hyderabad which had over 40 major educational institutions, the Minister said that nine other cities with several educational institutes would have a formal umbrella structure for better synergy, while also retaining internal authority. A new grant will be set up for this.
Other important projects as a part of the NEP:
- SC and SC welfare: a target of establishing 758 schools in tribal areas at the cost of ₹38 crores
- A sum of ₹48 crores has been allocated for schools in hilly and less accessible areas.
- Allocation of ₹35,219 crore for six years to benefit about four crore SC students
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath