Union Budget 2021 | FDI limit in insurance hiked to 74%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in insurance from 49% to 74%.
Tabling the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said, “We propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 and will launch a new investor charter for investor protection. Will launch a securities market code which will include the SEBI Act, the government Securities Act and the Depositories Act.”
Welcoming the announcement, the Confederation of Indian Industry in a statement on its Twitter account said: “This is bound to attract enhanced flow of capital to the sector, benefiting the economy.”
FDI is an investment made by a company or an individual in one country into business interests located in another country. In 2012, the government granted approval for the increase of the FDI limit in the insurance sector in India from the 26% to 49%. Alongside, it also cleared amendments aimed at attracting investments and bringing transparency in the working of the insurance companies.
The BJP which was in the Opposition then had opposed the FDI in the insurance sector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath