Budget 2020 | LIC to go public, says Nirmala Sitharaman

In a major announcement during her Budget 2020 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam said State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was set to go public. Ms. Sitharaman on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government plans to sell a part of its stake in the entity through an initial public offering (IPO) and raise funds.
Ms. Sitharaman, however, did not give details such as what percentage of holding would be sold. She said the move would bring in better financial discipline among the entities.
The government owns 100% stake in LIC, which was set up in 1956 and remains the country’s largest state-run insurer. LIC increased its share of the first-year premium income in the first nine months of this fiscal, rising to 70.52% from 66.24% recorded in 2018-19. According to Bloomberg estimates, its assets roughly equal $433 billion (over ₹30 lakh crore).
