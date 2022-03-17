BSE, Onsurity to help MSMEs for listing

BSE has signed an MoU with Onsurity Technologies, an employee healthcare platform for MSMEs, to provide guidance and opportunities to the latter’s network of more than 2,000 businesses for public listing on its platform.

Through this tie-up, BSE and Onsurity will work collaboratively to facilitate and co-market their products and services to their respective network of small and medium enterprises.

Onsurity will provide exclusive offers and advisory services on employee healthcare benefits and risk management to the entrepreneurs.

Ajay Thakur, Head, SME & Start-Up, BSE, said, “With this collaboration, we will use their [Onsurity’s] network of more than 2,000 businesses to increase the reach of the BSE SME Platform by providing them guidance and opportunities to list on the platform.”

“Secondly, at BSE we would like to impact the SME ecosystem for true growth, and post-pandemic healthcare has been of the highest priority,” he said.

Yogesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, Onsurity said, “The India growth story is incomplete without a reliable healthcare system. As a part of our overarching efforts to bridge the gap, we will offer exclusive benefits to the SME workforce and their family members. A large flow of synergy is expected to trickle to the SME space through this partnership.”

“Our associated partners will get rich expertise from the BSE on the listing opportunities while we will continue to work towards providing affordable healthcare through our products and services,” he added.