Brown-Forman unveils new Jack Daniels range in India

Brown-Forman Worldwide LLC has announced the introduction of Jack Daniel’s new flavour Tennessee Apple in India.

“It will be the third flavoured whiskey to be introduced in India after Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire,” the company said in a statement.

The initial roll out has taken place in Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Gurugram and will soon be rolled out in other parts of the country, the company said.

Siddharth Wadia, General Manager, India, Middle East and North Africa, Brown-Forman Worldwide LLC said “With in-home consumption on a rise and consumers looking for varied options, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple will surely connect with not only existing friends of Jack but also enable us to make new friends.”


