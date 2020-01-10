Broadcasters protest new tariff regime

The latest tariff order on cable TV pricing from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will trigger a massive disruption for the country’s broadcasting industry and lead to job losses as well as closure of smaller, niche channels, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) said on Friday, questioning the regulator’s move.

On January 1 this year, TRAI unveiled a 33% cap on discounts that can be offered to cable subscribers opting for a channel bouquet and a pricing cap of ₹12 per channel to be included in a bouquet, down from ₹19 per channel in the current regime. The changes, that also include a restriction on the number of bouquets that can be offered, are slated to kick in from March 2020.

A new tariff regime for cable TV subscribers was introduced just last year by the TRAI with a view to improving choices and bringing down costs for TV viewers — though costs have not necessarily gone down. Customer costs may not go down even after TRAI’s fresh pricing norms, broadcasters reckon.

Viability of pay TV

N.P. Singh, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, and president of the IBF, said the fresh changes to tariffs, introduced ‘in less than 12 months,’ will severely impair broadcasters’ ability to compete with other unregulated platforms and adversely affect the viability of the pay TV industry.