HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brakes India unveils ‘motor on drum’ brakes for passenger cars

January 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Special arrangement

Special arrangement

Brakes India, a TSF Group company, unveiled ‘motor on drum’ brakes for the passenger car segment at the recent Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

“The product strengthens our footprint in the EV segment, for both domestic and international, and has been validated in line with global braking norms,” K. Vasudevan, president & head, Light Vehicles Business, said in a statement. The product is completely designed and developed by Brakes India, which also displayed air braking system, iron castings and the aftermarket portfolio for both light and commercial vehicle segments at the auto expo.

“We are actively working with customers on new product development, including on EVs, where we can provide best-in-class efficiency, light weight and noise-free braking,” said MD Sriram Viji.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.