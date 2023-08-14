BPM firm One Point One Solution Q1 PAT more than doubles to ₹4.32 crore

August 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions Ltd., which is into Business Process Management (BPM) services, reported first-quarter net profit grew to ₹4.32 crore as compared with ₹1.79 crore in the year-earlier period, up 141%.

Total income during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased 14.81% to ₹40.24 crore, as compared with ₹35.05 crore a year ago. EBITDA was at ₹12.81 crore, as compared with ₹8.63 crore in the same period the year earlier, up 48.44%.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, “During the quarter we added reputed corporates and leaders in their respective segments as clients. This has helped us to strengthen our fast-growing segments like BFSI and Consumer.”

“The growth in the overall profits of the company would further improve as we expand into international markets and start signing clients during the current year,” he said.

“As a part of our growth strategy we would explore inorganic growth opportunities which are both revenue, profitability accretive and would help in diversifying the current offerings,” he added.