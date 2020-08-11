Bosch skids to a ₹120-cr. loss during first quarter

Auto-parts maker Bosch Ltd, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹120 crore in the first quarter of FY21 compared with a net profit of ₹282 crore posted in the year-earlier period. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹992 crore, declining 64% from the year-earlier period. The firm said COVID-19 adversely impacted sales across segments during the quarter.

The company said it had made an additional provision of ₹197 crore during the quarter due to its investment in restructuring, reskilling and other transformational projects.

On the company's performance, Soumitra Bhattacharya”, MD, Bosch said, “As anticipated, the financial year 2020-21 began on an extremely challenging note. Multiple lockdowns in several States are adversely affecting the supply chain. With the ripple effect of this continuing to be felt in the coming years, we now have to do all we can to counter the business situation while exhibiting utmost care for our associates."

The focus for the upcoming quarters would remain on the agriculture sector, particularly on tractor demand. However, the auto sector as a whole would take four to five years to return to the levels of 2018-19, he added.