Borosil Ltd. and Borosil Renewables Ltd. said the event of an employee losing life due to Covid-19, his/her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years (in addition to all the other benefits they are entitled to). “The company will also take care of the education of the children till their graduation,” said Swapnil Walunj, head of Marketing, Borosil Renewables Ltd in a post in LinkedIn.
Borosil unveils COVID-19 relief for staff
Special Correspondent
Mumbai ,
April 30, 2021 23:16 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai ,
April 30, 2021 23:16 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 1, 2021 12:21:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/borosil-unveils-covid-19-relief-for-staff/article34453238.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story