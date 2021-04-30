Borosil unveils COVID-19 relief for staff

Borosil Ltd. and Borosil Renewables Ltd. said the event of an employee losing life due to Covid-19, his/her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years (in addition to all the other benefits they are entitled to). “The company will also take care of the education of the children till their graduation,” said Swapnil Walunj, head of Marketing, Borosil Renewables Ltd in a post in LinkedIn.