Biocon arm, CHAI in pact on affordable cancer therapies

Biocon Biologics, a pure-play biosimilars firm and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to life-saving cancer biosimilars in more than 30 countries in Africa and Asia, as part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP).
As per the agreement, Biocon Biologics would aim to deliver affordable biosimilar cancer therapies in 25 countries in Africa and five countries in Asia, currently covered under CAP, led by the CHAI.
The company would initially supply bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim and expand the arrangement to include other biosimilars.
The partnership was a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patients who needed them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low- and middle-income countries, said the company.
