Bharti to halve greenhouse emissions by FY31

Bharti Airtel on Monday committed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% across its operations by FY31 to contribute to global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and build a sustainable planet.

“Airtel has joined the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign and adopted targets to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the company is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50.2% by FY2031 from FY2021 as base year, and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 42% over the same time frame.

“Airtel will achieve this through multiple interventions, including accelerated green- energy adoption across its network operations, energy-efficient infrastructure and processes as well as implementing sustainable business practices at its workplaces,” it added.


