Bharti acquihires Quikmile

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the ‘acquihire’ of Gurgaon-based start-up Quikmile that builds tech-enabled logistics platforms. “Quikmile’s team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs — Airtel’s digital innovation factory, which focusses on IoT, digital engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” the company said in a statement.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed.
Quikmile was started in 2018.
