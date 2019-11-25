Bharti acquihires Quikmile

Business

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the ‘acquihire’ of Gurgaon-based start-up Quikmile that builds tech-enabled logistics platforms. “Quikmile’s team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs — Airtel’s digital innovation factory, which focusses on IoT, digital engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” the company said in a statement.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Quikmile was started in 2018.

