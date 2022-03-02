BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all positions at company
BharatPe has also found involvement of Mr. Grover’s family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company’s funds
Fintech firm BharatPe on March 2 said it has removed Co-Founder Ashneer Grover from all positions at the company.
BharatPe has also found involvement of Mr. Grover’s family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company’s funds.
"The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe' s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," BharatePe said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mr. Grover resigned from the post of Managing Director on Tuesday.
According to the statement, Mr. Grover’s family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles, it said.
