Business

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.7 times

more-in

Fund garners about ₹12,000 crore

Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the country’s first corporate bond exchange-traded fund aimed at retail investors, saw a strong response, with the issue getting subscribed around 1.7 times.

“India’s first corporate bond ETF, Bharat Bond ETF, has received a great response from investors across different segments. The issue was oversubscribed approximately 1.7 times, collecting about ₹12000 crore. Information is subject to further updates,” stated a tweet by Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The ETF offer, which closed on Friday, had a base issue size of ₹7,000 crore.

According to Edelweiss Asset Management Company, which is managing the ETF, the issue saw wide participation across categories including individuals, non-resident Indians, high networth individuals, top tier corporates and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Through the ETF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund had proposed to raise an initial amount of ₹3,000 crore, with a green shoe option of ₹2,000 crore in the three-year maturity period (2023) and ₹4,000 crore with a green shoe option of ₹6,000 crore in the 10-year maturity bucket (2030), the fund house had said in a release.

The exchange traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 12:26:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bharat-bond-etf-subscribed-17-times/article30362143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY