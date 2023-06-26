HamberMenu
Battery materials firm EAM plans to invest $650 mn to set up facility in U.S.

EAM is currently evaluating multiple locations across the U.S. for the proposed facility which is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

June 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The battery value chain is a critical enabler to electric mobility adoption, and we are channelising our efforts to localize the battery manufacturing ecosystem, says  Vikram Handa, Founder and Managing Director, EAM.

Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), a battery materials company from India, plans to invest $650 million in the U.S. to establish a 50,000 TPA facility to supply high-capacity anode materials produced through green technologies. 

“The proposed facility in U.S.A. will provide critical battery materials to power more than 1 million electric vehicles. Currently, this synthetic graphite anode processing facility is the largest Indian investment in the US electric vehicle battery industry,” the company said in a statement. 

EAM is currently evaluating multiple locations across the U.S. for the proposed facility which is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

Vikram Handa, Founder and Managing Director, EAM said, “Our investment in the U.S.A. is driven by the intent of Energizing the World with clean energy solutions. The battery value chain is a critical enabler to electric mobility adoption, and we are channelising our efforts to localize the battery manufacturing ecosystem.” 

