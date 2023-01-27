Banks globally moving to cash recycling mode: Hitachi

January 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Banks globally are moving to a cash recycling mode by combining ATM and cash depositing machines into one, said Hitachi Terminal Solutions India, a subsidiary of Hitachi Channel Solutions, a global player in cash recycling machines.

Yoshihiro Nakatani, Managing Director, Hitachi Terminal Solutions said, “Our estimate indicates that banks globally have the capacity to install more than 1.1 million cash recycling machines by 2021.”

To cash in on this market opportunity, Hitachi has expanded its capacity to manufacture cash recycling machines (CRM) in India by opening a 1,08,000 sq.ft facility in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The new CRM manufacturing facility. that employs over 400 people, has a production capacity of 3000 machines per month.

Bharat Kaushal Managing Director, Hitachi India said, many Indian banks were in the process of replacing cash dispensers and cash depositors with cash recycling machines. “At present, banks are offering multiple boxes: ATMs to dispense cash and cash depositors for people to deposit cash. The irony is that, when an ATM faces dry runs, the box sitting next to it may be full of cash. A CRM can make this cash recycle, without requiring to replenish, making huge savings for banks.’‘

According to Kaushal, CRMs offer banks significant cost advantages in terms of cost of operating and managing multiple machines simultaneously and security and cash carrying cost. involved, in addition to significantly reducing downtime involved in cash dispensing via ATMs.\

“Most Indian banks are expected to move the CRM way now. The country has around 2,54,000 ATMs, as per the Reserve Bank of India, and all these ATMs can potentially become CRMs in a phased manner,’‘ he added.

Hitachi claims to be the global leader in CRM manufacturing and installation, while NCR, OKI and Hyosung are the others in the landscape.