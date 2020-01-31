Business

Bank of India posts profit, scrip up 3%

more-in

The State-owned lender had posted a net loss of ₹4,643.71 crore in the year-earlier period.

Shares of Bank of India on Friday rose by almost 3% after it reported a consolidated net profit of ₹138.20 crore for the December quarter.

The scrip rose 2.57% to close at ₹67.75 on the BSE.

The State-owned lender had posted a net loss of ₹4,643.71 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to ₹13,430.53 crore from the ₹11,791.16 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a filing.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 16.30% of gross advances at the end of December 2019 from 16.31% a year ago.

Net NPAs stood at 5.97% against 5.87% in the year-earlier period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
stocks
shareholders
economy, business and finance
banking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 10:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bank-of-india-posts-profit-scrip-up-3/article30706137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY