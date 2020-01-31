Bank of India posts profit, scrip up 3%

Shares of Bank of India on Friday rose by almost 3% after it reported a consolidated net profit of ₹138.20 crore for the December quarter.
The scrip rose 2.57% to close at ₹67.75 on the BSE.
The State-owned lender had posted a net loss of ₹4,643.71 crore in the year-earlier period.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to ₹13,430.53 crore from the ₹11,791.16 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a filing.
Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 16.30% of gross advances at the end of December 2019 from 16.31% a year ago.
Net NPAs stood at 5.97% against 5.87% in the year-earlier period.
