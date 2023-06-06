Bajaj Finserv forays into mutual funds

June 06, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., a diversified financial services group, has forayed into the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund would soon introduce a comprehensive set of products across fixed income, hybrid and equity categories to meet the needs of diverse investor profiles ranging from retail and HNIs to institutions.

To begin with, the company will offer a set of fixed income, liquid, overnight and money- market products to cater to the institutional segment and company treasuries.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., said, “We are committed to being a full-stack financial solutions provider to meet India’s growing needs and building deeper, long-term relationships with customers who are already invested in us.”

“The launch of asset management helps diversify our retail franchise and leverage Bajaj Finserv companies’ combined strength in financial services across a much larger customer base,” he added.

Ganesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company, said, “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s strategy is built on innovation, win-win partnerships and a future-ready business model through usage of data and tech platforms – the fundamental pillars on which the Bajaj Finserv is built.”

“Our primary differentiator is our investment philosophy,” he added. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund had filed its first seven schemes with SEBI.