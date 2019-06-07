Azim Premji retirement: Wipro CEO Abid Neemuchwala’s letter to the employees

Dear Wiproites,

I am excited about Rishad Premji taking over the role of the Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited. His considerable global experience, deep understanding of the technology landscape, ability to see the big picture, work ethic, strong values, empathetic nature and leadership skills are characteristics I have personally come to admire and respect and are widely acknowledged by all those who know him.

Rishad and I have worked very closely together over the past four years, forging a very strong working relationship. This extends to the entire leadership team of Wipro. This cohesive and collaborative leadership will be a great source of strength for our company.

One of the greatest privileges of my life has been to work with Azim Premji (AHP). AHP’s extraordinary leadership of Wipro for over 50 years, his pioneering role in the global IT industry, and his unique contribution by demonstrating that businesses can be successful while being committed to integrity, have made him a legend.

Over the past two decades he has become one of the most generous philanthropists in world history. He has given up most of his wealth to the Azim Premji Foundation, which serves some of the most disadvantaged people in the world. While I will miss him for his thoughtful guidance and insightful advice on a regular basis for Wipro Ltd, I feel happy that he will invest his extraordinary energy and tremendous wisdom towards the causes that the Foundation has taken up, which give him immense satisfaction.

AHP has been and will always be an inspiration for me. He has many facets from which I have learnt, but most remarkable is his humility and simplicity, unburdened by his extraordinary stature. His dedication and work ethic are unparalleled. And his honesty and integrity are absolute rock-steady.

Rishad and I will work together with all of you to take Wipro to new frontiers of success. This is the great responsibility that we have together – to preserve and build on the legacy of one the most extraordinary leaders of our time. And doubly so, because we know that our success contributes directly to the well-being of millions of disadvantaged people – since AHP has given away 67% of the economic interest of Wipro Limited to the Foundation. We are a truly a unique business – successful, ethical, and with a social purpose.

I look forward to our bright future together.

I congratulate Rishad and wish him the very best.

Regards,

Abid