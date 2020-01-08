Auto slowdown hits BMW Group India

German luxury carmaker BMW Group India has reported a three-year low in deliveries, of 9,641 units (9,000 BMW cars and 641 Mini cars) in calendar year 2019 against 11,105 units (10,405 BMW cars and 700 Mini cars) delivered in 2018, down by over 13%. In 2017, the company had delivered 9,800 units of BMW and Mini.

“[The year] 2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automobile industry but BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of superior performing new products,” Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

“Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020.”

During the year, BMW Motorrad India, which makes bikes, maintained the momentum with sales of 2,403 units, the firm said.

BMW India saw significant contribution of over 50% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) range, including BMW X5, BMW X3 and BMW X1. A strong contribution came from the BMW 5 series and BMW 3 series, it added.