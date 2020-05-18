Business

Auto industry left out of economic package: SIAM

‘Measures could have helped demand’

The government’s recently announced ₹20-lakh crore economic package has left the automobile sector out, Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said on Monday. He pointed out that the industry has been in dire need an immediate stimulus to boost demand and stop job losses.

He added that the sector, already facing a challenge with the 18% contraction last year, could see a further shrinkage in the range of 22-35% in various industry segments such as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, in 2020-21, if India’s GDP growth ends up at 0-1%.

The industry, Mr. Wadhera said, was “keenly looking forward to some direct fiscal measures which could have boosted demand for the sector and stopped job losses.”

He noted that SIAM has had several engagements with the Centre at various levels, where specific suggestions had been made to stimulate demand, including a cut in base GST rates from 28% to 18% for a limited period and an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy. This would have “made it a less painful revival and kick started the industry,” he said.

The industry body said the package for the agri sector may indirectly benefit the auto industry. It said dealers needed urgent help with improving liquidity and that they ought to be included under the MSME Act by changing its definition.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:45:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/auto-industry-left-out-of-economic-package-siam/article31617528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY