GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian menswear brand ‘aussieBum’ introduces products in India

January 20, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
We are now creating ranges exclusively for India, says founder Sean Ashby.

We are now creating ranges exclusively for India, says founder Sean Ashby. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Australian menswear brand ‘aussieBum’ has introduceds its products in India and hopes to source from Indian manufacturers in the future.

According to Sean Ashby, its founder, the brand has manufacturing facilities in China, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam and sells in over 120 countries. “We are now creating ranges exclusively for India,” he said.

The company plans to strengthen its brand awareness in the market before its get into manufacturing in India. With most of its sales coming from direct-to-customer, e-commerce platform, “business has thrived” despite the stress faced by the textile industry world-wide, he said.

Related Topics

textile and clothing / imports

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.