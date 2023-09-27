Aurobindo arm, Singapore firm sign child-vaccine pact

Aurobindo Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary Auro Vaccines has entered into a licence agreement with Hilleman Laboratories Singapore Pte. Limited to develop, manufacture and commercialise a pentavalent vaccine candidate used in children.
Auro would make milestone payments to Hilleman upon achieving certain development and clinical-study outcomes. Hilleman would also be paid royalties upon commercialisation of the vaccine candidate, Aurobindo said in a filing after trading hours on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-based parent company’s shares closed 2.61% higher at ₹880.15 each on the BSE.
Aurobindo said Auro Vaccines was not a material subsidiary and the signing of the agreement was not a material event. “It may be noted that at present entering into the licence agreement will not have any significant impact on the company and/or its subsidiaries or its financials. In the event of any significant impact in future, we will keep the exchanges informed about the same and provide necessary disclosures ,” it said.
COMMents
SHARE