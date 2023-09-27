HamberMenu
Aurobindo arm, Singapore firm sign child-vaccine pact

Auro would make milestone payments to Hilleman upon achieving certain development and clinical-study outcomes; Hilleman would also be paid royalties upon commercialisation of the vaccine candidate, Aurobindo said

September 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary Auro Vaccines has entered into a licence agreement with Hilleman Laboratories Singapore Pte. Limited to develop, manufacture and commercialise a pentavalent vaccine candidate used in children.

Auro would make milestone payments to Hilleman upon achieving certain development and clinical-study outcomes. Hilleman would also be paid royalties upon commercialisation of the vaccine candidate, Aurobindo said in a filing after trading hours on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-based parent company’s shares closed 2.61% higher at ₹880.15 each on the BSE.

Aurobindo said Auro Vaccines was not a material subsidiary and the signing of the agreement was not a material event. “It may be noted that at present entering into the licence agreement will not have any significant impact on the company and/or its subsidiaries or its financials. In the event of any significant impact in future, we will keep the exchanges informed about the same and provide necessary disclosures ,” it said.

