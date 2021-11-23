Business

Audi unveils latest Q5 at ₹58.93 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced introduction of the latest version of Audi Q5 in India at a starting price of ₹58.93 lakh.

The Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque. Manufactured in Aurangabad, the SUV is being offered in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “This is our ninth product for 2021. Historically, the Audi Q5 has been amongst our bestsellers and we are confident that this new model is going to be no different.”

Mr. Dhillon added, “Our sales have grown by over a 100% in the first ten months and we are confident that the introduction of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further. We are gearing up to end this year on a high note and are preparing to roll-out several more key models in 2022.”


