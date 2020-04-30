ATMA seeks policy for tyre industry

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has urged the Centre to come out with a policy to addresses the genuine needs of the tyre industry with utmost urgency so that it would lead to significant increase in exports from India.

“Amid the new geo-political warfare, China is fast losing currency as the factory of the world. Led by nations such as the U.S. and Japan, the world is keenly looking for alternatives to China, for sourcing a host of products,” said K.M. Mammen, chairman and managing director, MRF Ltd., and chairman, ATMA. This could be India’s moment to seize the opportunity, as it had the potential to lead the march of manufacturing sector globally in the new world order, he said.

In this regard, ATMA urged the Centre to address two issues on urgent basis — imposing curbs on indiscriminate import of tyres into India and making available natural rubber at internationally competitive prices, through reduced duties.

Asserting that a majority of international vehicle majors (OEMs) in India have been rolling out marquee models on India-made tyres, he said it truly represented ‘Make In India’ spirit.