Asian Paints to deploy intelligent systems

Plants in Mysore, Visakhapatnam to use AR, VR, automation

Asian Paints on Friday it would deploy intelligent systems that will run on wire and wireless technologies at its recently upgraded plants in Mysore and Visakhapatnam.

By deploying technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and the principle of ‘byte-sized’ learning, we have eliminated routine activities through automation, and an unique material handling system, across the entire range of activities at our factories from unloading of raw materials and packaging materials to loading of the finished product,” Asian Paints said in a statement.

The company is currently in the process of training its workforce in specific skills to get them accustomed to the hi-tech processes. “Our future-oriented engineers have gone through multiple upskilling initiatives to ensure that they are well-equipped to operate the modern and digitised processes at the plants. We believe that technology and innovation are fundamental pillars of future business strategies and have been continuously investing in technology-enabled systems,’’ it said.

As per the company, its plants are designed with closed-loop systems, that work on optimal energy intensity, less water-intensive and are fuelled by green power. Company premises will also have dense Akira Miyawaki forests.