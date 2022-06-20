Ashok Leyland unveils ecomet STAR 1115 CNG truck

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has rolled out ecomet STAR 1115 CNG truck in 11.44 T gross vehicle weight category.

The truck is powered by 144 HP turbocharged engine and comes with multiple CNG cylinder capacities ranging from 360L to 480L. With this product, Ashok Leyland has strengthened its ICV CNG portfolio in the 11T CNG segment, it said in a statement.

“The CV industry is foreseeing a rapid growth towards greener and cleaner fuels. Our bellwether ecomet STAR CNG range (14T &16T) introduced few months back has received an overwhelming response from our customers. The new truck will address logistic needs customers operating in FMCG, auto components, parcel load and beverages,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head, MHCV.