Ashok Leyland signs pact with South India Bank for dealer financing

April 18, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Leyland Head-Treasury C. Neelakantan exchanging the MoU with South Indian Bank Senior General Manager & Group Business Head S.S. Biji.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) said it has entered into a pact with South Indian Bank Ltd. (SIB) through which the latter will provide inventory financing solutions to ALL dealers under its dealer finance programme.

“This alliance will offer appropriate inventory financing solutions to our network of dealers. We, Ashok Leyland and South Indian Bank, are committed to provide exceptional customer experiences,” ALL Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said in a statement.

“Through our varied financial solutions, our goal is to offer convenient and complete financing choices to the dealers. We believe that this partnership will meet the business needs of both organisations and create a strong positive impact,” said SIB Senior General Manager & Group Business Head S.S. Biji.

